PM Reaffirms Pakistan’s Commitment To A Cleaner, Healthier, Sustainable Future
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future, stressing that it was imperative that they moved beyond the linear "take-make-dispose" economy and embrace a circular model focused on waste reduction and resource efficiency.
“Waste pollution is a pressing crisis that threatens our environment, public health, and economy. Plastic and hazardous waste are adversely affecting our rivers, landfills and air, exacerbating climate change. With rapid urbanization and industrial growth, Pakistan must adopt sustainable waste management solutions that protect our environment and drive economic and social development,” the prime minister said in a message on International Day of Zero Waste being observed on Sunday, March 30.
This year's theme, ‘Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles,’ highlighted the urgency of sustainability in an industry that generates massive waste, he said, adding as a major textile producer, Pakistan was committed to promoting eco-friendly manufacturing, textile recycling, and ethical consumerism to reduce environmental impact.
“The Government has taken decisive steps to combat waste pollution. Our Circular Economy Policy, under its formulation phase, will revolutionize waste management.
The Living Indus Initiative works to restore the Indus River Basin by reducing pollution and promoting conservation and advocacy campaigns like Clean Green Pakistan Movement to empower communities to enhance waste management at the grassroots level," PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.
Additionally, the prime minister said their Plastic Waste Management Action Plan was eliminating single-use plastics, encouraging biodegradable alternatives, and expanding recycling efforts.
They were also advocating Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) to ensure manufacturers take accountability for the entire lifecycle of their products, integrating waste management into production and packaging, he observed.
However, the prime minister underscored that achieving a zero-waste society required collective action.
Citizens must reduce waste at home, recycle, and compost. Businesses must shift to sustainable production and minimize waste, he said, adding local governments must strengthen waste collection and expand recycling facilities while the private sector must innovate in waste-to-energy and green entrepreneurship solutions.
“Every action counts. Let us work together to make zero waste a reality, ensuring a healthier planet for our future generations,” he said.
