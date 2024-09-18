Open Menu

PM Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Commonwealth Charter

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2024 | 06:13 PM

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says meeting in Samoa will be a significant moment in history of Commonwealth, being first summit that King will chair since becoming Head of Commonwealth

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call on Wednesday from King Charles III, who formally invited him to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa next month.

Accepting the invitation, the Prime Minister said the meeting in Samoa would be a significant moment in the history of the Commonwealth, being the first summit that the King would chair since becoming Head of the Commonwealth.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the Commonwealth and the values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter. He said the CHOGM in Samoa would provide a forum to discuss opportunities for enhancing intra-Commonwealth cooperation on a number of important issues, such as fostering sustainable development, strengthening democratic institutions, and empowering Commonwealth youth.

Noting the King's longstanding interest in environmental issues and various initiatives for climate sustainability, the Prime Minister said he particularly looked forward to engaging with Commonwealth leaders on climate change, especially as Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Shehbaz Sharif also inquired after the King's health and conveyed his best wishes for Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, who has successfully completed her treatment.

Recalling the fond memories of the King's last visit to Pakistan, when he was the Prince of Wales, the Prime Minister hoped that the King and Her Majesty The Queen would visit Pakistan soon.

