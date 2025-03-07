PM Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Empower Women, Promote Gender Equality
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the International Women's Day, reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to empower women and promote gender equality.
“On this day, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to intensify our efforts to further advance respect for women’s rights and build a Pakistan where every woman’s potential is realized and every daughter’s dream is within her reach", the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of women's day.
"Today, on International Women’s Day, we celebrate the strength and luminosity of women—the architects of our society, the pillars of our homes, and the change makers of our future. From classrooms to boardrooms, fields to front-lines, resilient Pakistani women are redefining possibilities to shape a bright future for our nation," the prime minister remarked.
He highlighted that this year’s theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”, was a call to action, reminding us of the shared responsibility to create a society where women thrive and contribute meaningfully.
"Our religion, islam, places great emphasis on the dignity and rights of women. Pakistan has made significant strides in advancing women’s rights through our government’s concerted efforts, including policy interventions, legal reforms, and institutional support," he said adding "Our journey towards true gender equality is far from over.
Empowering women is no longer an option; it is now an imperative for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan. When we invest in women’s education, health, and economic independence, we uplift not just individuals but generations".
Recent Stories
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..
Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case
Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team
12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..
Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025
DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah
ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to empower women, promote gender equality2 minutes ago
-
Cop, his brother killed, three injured in firing2 minutes ago
-
First Friday of Ramadan observed with religious reverence2 minutes ago
-
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BISP6 minutes ago
-
Badging ceremony held for promoted cops12 minutes ago
-
Sewerage line cleaning underway in Khangarh12 minutes ago
-
11 dead,1,463 injured in Punjab road accidents12 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks reply over non-removal of Faisal Javed’s name from PNIL12 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns money laundering case against Parvez Elahi till April 912 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case15 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews progress on under-construction UAEET22 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramazan Sahulat bazaar22 minutes ago