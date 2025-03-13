Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to eradicating terrorism, stated that any attempt to destabilize the country through treachery will be met with the full and unyielding might of the state

He was speaking at a high level security conference at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), along with senior civil and military officials and leaders and representatives of political parties, attended the security conference.

During the briefing, participants were comprehensively apprised of the prevailing security situation in Balochistan, ongoing counter terrorism efforts and an update on the successful conduct of recent operation related to Jaffer Express.

Participants reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to uphold a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Leaders and representatives of political parties, federal and provincial ministers, government officials and the attendees of the conference unanimously condemned the barbaric act of terrorism against Jaffar Express and offered Fateha for the Shuhada of the attack, honoring their ultimate sacrifice.

While interacting with members of the Balochistan Assembly and politicians from across the political spectrum, the prime minister appreciated the resolve of political leaders and representatives against terrorist organizations and their commitment to legislating comprehensive long-term reforms and development plan for Balochistan.

The prime minister termed it an unforgivable atrocity. He asserted that such deliberate and inhumane acts against innocent civilians expose the true nature of these insurgents and shatter any pretense of legitimacy they claim.

The participants emphasized that every attempt to destabilize Pakistan will be met with the full force of the state. Pakistan’s Armed Forces have already taken swift and decisive action, rescuing hostages and neutralizing the terrorists’ nefarious ambitions. Those responsible, along with their facilitators, will be hunted down and eliminated without hesitation or mercy.

The prime minister stated: “Let there be no doubt that any attempt to destabilize our homeland through such treachery will be met with the full and unyielding might of our state. It is not merely a battle against militant outfit but a war against an ideology of lawlessness and despair.” The necessity of preventing inimical elements from vitiating the social space was also emphasized.

The prime minister met with the brave participants who conducted the operation against the terrorists and lauded the bravery and professionalism of the security forces. He also assured the bereaved families of the Shuhada of the state’s full support and reiterated that the sacrifices of martyrs will not be in vain.

Later, the prime minister and COAS visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, where they met the injured victims and affected families.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Quetta, the prime minister was warmly received by the Chief Minister of Balochistan and the COAS.