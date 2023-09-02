Open Menu

PM Reaffirms Pakistan’s Commitment To Further Strengthen Ties With Iran

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2023 | 12:33 PM

Anwaarul Haq Kakar stresses the need to focus on enhancing cooperation in the economic and security domains.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to further strengthen and deepen ties with Iran.

Talking to Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam in Islamabad, he stressed the need to focus on enhancing cooperation in the economic and security domains.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar highlighted that the recent inauguration of Mand-Pishin border marketplace would not only contribute to economic uplift of the border areas but also serve as manifestation of the collective commitment to work for the betterment of the two peoples.

On the occasion, the Iranian Ambassador said Tehran is keen to build on the recent positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship, especially in areas of economy, energy and security.

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Iran Tehran Border

