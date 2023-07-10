Open Menu

PM Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Meet UN SDGs With Enhanced Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 10:34 PM

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to meet UN SDGs with enhanced cooperation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan was keen to expand its cooperation with partner countries to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan was keen to expand its cooperation with partner countries to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-2030.

The prime minister virtually participated in the First High-Level Forum on Global Development Initiative (GDI). Held under the theme of Global Development Initiative: "Echo the Development Agenda and Call for Global Action", the forum was organized by the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz, in his remarks, stressed the salience of international development cooperation to present a unified global response for socio-economic development, mitigation of climate change threats, and galvanizing new drivers of growth for humanity's enduring progress and prosperity.

He also appreciated China for launching the Global Development Initiative for achieving shared goals of inclusive and sustainable global development.

Extending Pakistan's firm support to the GDI, the prime minister said that Pakistan would continue its multifaceted cooperation with China for swift implementation of the GDI projects in Pakistan.

The event was attended by Wang Yi, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Director of the General Office of CPC Foreign Affairs Commission, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Chairman CIDCA, Luo Zhaohui.

Leading experts and executives from several countries and international organizations also participated in the forum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations China Progress Media Event From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Digital Cloud p ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Digital Cloud project

24 minutes ago
 Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit U ..

Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit UN Headquarters in Geneva

39 minutes ago
 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 parti ..

36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 participants

39 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

59 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

58 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

58 minutes ago
Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

58 minutes ago
 Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

58 minutes ago
 Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

58 minutes ago
 PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

55 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

55 minutes ago
 US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Year ..

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nomin ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan