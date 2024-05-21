PM Reaffirms Pakistan’s Commitment To SAARC Charter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the principles and objectives of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) charter and stated that Pakistan would continue to play its part to strengthen the SAARC process
He expressed these views during a meeting with Secretary General South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Muhammad Golam Sarwar who paid a courtesy call on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The SAARC secretary general is on his maiden visit to Pakistan.
In the regional context, the prime minister underscored that the SAARC had immense potential for regional development, trade, cooperation and collaboration.
He expressed his earnest desire to see SAARC act as a means of progress and prosperity in the region.
The prime minister congratulated Golam Sarwar on his appointment as the 15th Secretary General of SAARC and hoped that he would play his due role to revitalize the organization.
Noting that the secretary general belonged to Bangladesh, the prime minister conveyed his warm wishes for the prime minister of Bangladesh and said that Pakistan desired to strengthen its bilateral ties with Bangladesh.
The secretary general thanked the prime minister for receiving him and briefed him on his aspirations for making SAARC an effective platform for regional cooperation. He also thanked the prime minister for the warm hospitality extended to his delegation.
