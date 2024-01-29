PM Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Strengthen Ties With Iran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and discussed matters of mutual interest.
Underscoring close relations between Pakistan and Iran, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further consolidate bilateral ties.
He also emphasized the need to address common challenges through collaborative and cooperative approaches, rooted in the respect for international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, in particular territorial integrity and sovereignty of both Pakistan and Iran.
The prime minister conveyed his warm sentiments for President Ebrahim Raisi and extended an invitation for him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
