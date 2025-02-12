Open Menu

PM Reaffirms Pakistan’s Dedication To Further Strengthening Collaboration With IAEA

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s dedication to further strengthening collaboration with IAEA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to further strengthening its collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to harness the full potential of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, ensuring continued benefits for the people of Pakistan and the global community.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi paid a courtesy call on the prime minister at the PM House.

During the meeting, they discussed the peaceful applications of nuclear technology in various sectors, including cancer diagnostics and treatment, agriculture, food preservation, water management, and industry, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister commended the IAEA’s initiatives in promoting nuclear energy as a key solution for mitigating climate change and emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology for sustainable development.

During the meeting, the prime minister noted that, as one of the founding members of the IAEA, Pakistan has maintained a productive and mutually beneficial partnership with the Agency spanning over several decades.

With the IAEA’s support, Pakistan had made significant progress in nuclear power generation, industrial development, healthcare, and agricultural advancements, contributing to the country’s socio-economic growth, he added.

The prime minister

The DG IAEA appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and longstanding engagement with IAEA and said that the organization would continue to work with Pakistan in the same spirit.

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial I ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17

48 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..

1 hour ago
 Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat firs ..

Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..

1 hour ago
 FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup ..

FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality

2 hours ago
 Egypt launches unified government services card to ..

Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation

2 hours ago
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motors ..

Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team

2 hours ago
 Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

2 hours ago
 World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economie ..

World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain re ..

PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum

2 hours ago
 Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah ..

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

2 hours ago
 Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What ..

Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan