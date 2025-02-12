PM Reaffirms Pakistan’s Dedication To Further Strengthening Collaboration With IAEA
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to further strengthening its collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to harness the full potential of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, ensuring continued benefits for the people of Pakistan and the global community.
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi paid a courtesy call on the prime minister at the PM House.
During the meeting, they discussed the peaceful applications of nuclear technology in various sectors, including cancer diagnostics and treatment, agriculture, food preservation, water management, and industry, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister commended the IAEA’s initiatives in promoting nuclear energy as a key solution for mitigating climate change and emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology for sustainable development.
During the meeting, the prime minister noted that, as one of the founding members of the IAEA, Pakistan has maintained a productive and mutually beneficial partnership with the Agency spanning over several decades.
With the IAEA’s support, Pakistan had made significant progress in nuclear power generation, industrial development, healthcare, and agricultural advancements, contributing to the country’s socio-economic growth, he added.
The prime minister
The DG IAEA appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and longstanding engagement with IAEA and said that the organization would continue to work with Pakistan in the same spirit.
Recent Stories
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..
Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..
FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality
Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team
Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK Police officer remembered on Martyrdom anniversary3 minutes ago
-
Police launch crackdown against proclaimed offenders3 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s dedication to further strengthening collaboration with IAEA3 minutes ago
-
IGP vows to enhance police welfare,combat crime3 minutes ago
-
Civil Services Academy holds event on human-environment relations22 minutes ago
-
Scientific research key to Pakistan’s national progress: Dr. Iqbal Choudhry32 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings adjourned for due to lack of quorum32 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan lauds security forces' efforts in restoring peace in Balochistan32 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers warned against overcharging32 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings resume after break33 minutes ago
-
Govt. making tedious efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth: PM33 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for Ramazan’s arrangements33 minutes ago