PM Reaffirms Pakistan's Desire To Further Strengthen Bilateral Relations With UK

April 17, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen Pakistan-U.K. relations in all spheres, particularly in trade, investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

He was talking to Lord Wajid Khan, U.K. Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Faith, Communities and Resettlement, who paid a courtesy call on him here at the PM House.

During the meeting, the prime minister welcomed Lord Wajid Khan to Pakistan and thanked him for his participation in the Overseas Pakistanis Convention.

The prime minister appreciated the contributions of the British Pakistani diaspora who, he remarked, were proudly playing the role of a bridge between Pakistan and the U.K.

He also conveyed his best wishes for King Charles III as well as Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The prime minister appreciated Lord Khan's efforts in promoting Pakistan-UK relations and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

In the meeting, Lord Wajid Khan briefed the prime minister on his recent activities and initiatives aimed at promoting Pakistan-U.K. relations.

