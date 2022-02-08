UrduPoint.com

PM Reaffirms Pakistan's Full Support For Saudi Arabia's Security, Territorial Integrity

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2022 | 11:31 AM

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support for Saudi Arabia's security, territorial integrity

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has condemned the Houthi militia attacks targetted towards the Kingdom.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for Saudi Arabia's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Talking to Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Islamabad, he condemned the Houthi militia attacks targeted towards Saudi Arabia.

Imran Khan praised the Saudi leadership for its role in promoting Islamic unity, and its efforts toward peace and security in the region and beyond.

The Prime Minister particularly thanked the Kingdom for its steadfast support to Pakistan, especially in challenging times.

He thanked the Saudi leadership for the recent financial budgetary support extended to Pakistan.

Thanking the Saudi leadership for hosting a large Pakistani community, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for further strengthening people-to-people linkages.

Noting the conclusion of the Agreement on Transfer of Offenders between the two countries, he expressed the hope that a large number of Pakistani prisoners in KSA would be repatriated to Pakistan through this framework.

Saudi Interior Minister conveyed cordial greetings of the Crown Prince to the Prime Minister and reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Interior Minister Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Border, Wasim and Atherton discuss Australia’s t ..

Border, Wasim and Atherton discuss Australia’s tour of Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Saudi Hajj Ministry declares negative PCR test man ..

Saudi Hajj Ministry declares negative PCR test mandatory for Umrah pilgrims

13 minutes ago
 realme Gives a Sneak Peek into realme 9 Pro+ Camer ..

Realme Gives a Sneak Peek into realme 9 Pro+ Camera Capabilities

14 minutes ago
 PM, COAS to spend day with security forces in Balo ..

PM, COAS to spend day with security forces in Balochistan today

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th February 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>