ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for Saudi Arabia's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Talking to Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Islamabad, he condemned the Houthi militia attacks targeted towards Saudi Arabia.

Imran Khan praised the Saudi leadership for its role in promoting Islamic unity, and its efforts toward peace and security in the region and beyond.

The Prime Minister particularly thanked the Kingdom for its steadfast support to Pakistan, especially in challenging times.

He thanked the Saudi leadership for the recent financial budgetary support extended to Pakistan.

Thanking the Saudi leadership for hosting a large Pakistani community, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for further strengthening people-to-people linkages.

Noting the conclusion of the Agreement on Transfer of Offenders between the two countries, he expressed the hope that a large number of Pakistani prisoners in KSA would be repatriated to Pakistan through this framework.

Saudi Interior Minister conveyed cordial greetings of the Crown Prince to the Prime Minister and reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.