ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underlined the need for developing appropriate funding mechanisms to promote intra-Shanghai Cooperation Organization trade as well as development initiatives.

He was talking to Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Ambassador Zhang Ming, who called on him in Lahore on Sunday.

Stressing the enhancement of transport and communication links, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of connectivity agenda and, in this regard, also highlighted that the CPEC could serve as a useful model in its facilitation.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment to the principles of the SCO Charter and the "Shanghai Spirit."

He highlighted the current global challenges manifested in the high fuel and food prices and the resultant food insecurity as well as economic and financial difficulties for a large number of countries including SCO members.

The Prime Minister underlined Pakistan’s priorities and national development goals as well as important areas of interest within the SCO framework of cooperation, including trade, connectivity, poverty alleviation, energy, agriculture and climate change.

In this context, he also appreciated the work of SCO-(Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure) RATS where Pakistan, together with other member states, is playing an active role in countering common security challenges.

The Secretary General lauded Pakistan's constructive contributions to SCO's work and activities across all domains.