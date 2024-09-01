Open Menu

PM Reaffirms Pakistan’s Moral, Diplomatic, Political Support To Kashmiri People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic, political support to Kashmiri people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday while paying tribute to late iconic Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani, reiterated Pakistan’s continuing moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a message on the third death anniversary of late veteran Kashmiri leader, the prime minister said that his name would always be remembered and respected in the movement for freedom of IIOJK.

Geelani had been a great Kashmiri leader who had a firm faith in the Kashmiris’ people in their right to self-determination.

Late Geelani had devoted his entire life for the achievement of the same objective, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister further said that Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s contributions for the freedom of Kashmiri people and in the struggle for the right to self-determination, would always be remembered, adding sufferings in imprisonment could not deter Geelani’s strong resolve.

Geelani’s sacrifices would not go in vain, the prime minister said, adding that the struggle for the right to self-determination would continue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Syed Ali Shah Geelani Jammu Same Sunday Moral Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

12 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

12 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

15 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

16 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

16 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

19 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

19 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

20 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan