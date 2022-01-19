PM reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and condemned the heinous terrorist attack by Houthi militia on civil facilities in the UAE.

The Prime Minister affirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the UAE and rejection of any threat to its security and sovereignty. He also offered his condolences for the victims of these attacks and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

On his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Prime Minister for his sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people.

Earlier, Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed determination to further strengthen the existing fraternal ties between the two countries.

The resolve was expressed during a visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan to Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai where he was received by Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan said Pakistan and UAE supported each other throughout history of their relationship.

He praised Pakistan Expo Team for effectively displaying the potential of its country at the Expo.

Expressing condolence over the demise of a Pakistani national in a terror attack in Abu Dhabi on Monday, the UAE Foreign Minister conveyed condolences and assured of every possible support in repatriation of dead body of the deceased and treatment of the two Pakistanis injured in the attack.

He greatly appreciated the expression of support and solidarity from the government of Pakistan in the wake of heinous terrorist attacks.

On his part, Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood strongly condemned the terror attack and conveyed condolences and expressed solidarity by the government and the people of Pakistan with the leadership and people of the UAE.

The Ambassador thanked the government of UAE for its sympathy for the family of Pakistani national who was victim of the attack and support to the injured.

He also conveyed gratitude to the UAE for extending fullest support to Pakistan Expo Team.