PM Reaffirms Pakistan’s Support For Lebanon’s Sovereignty, Integrity
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, condemning in the strongest terms of Israel’s military aggression against Lebanon, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
During a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati the prime minister welcomed the ceasefire agreement for Lebanon and called for a similar one for the people of Palestine.
Noting the brotherly and warm relations between Lebanon and Pakistan, the prime minister stated that the entire Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with the people of Lebanon during these challenging times.
In this spirit, he noted, Pakistan provided humanitarian assistance to its brothers and sisters in Lebanon and stood ready to provide all possible support in the future as well.
Both leaders exchanged notes on the evolving situation in Syria.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought Mr. Mikati’s personal intervention and support in facilitating the immediate evacuation of Pakistani nationals, currently stranded in Syria through Beirut.
Prime Minister Mikati thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s unflinching support and principled position on Israel’s military aggression against Lebanon.
He noted that this exemplified the warm and brotherly ties between the two nations. He assured the Prime Minister that Lebanon would wholeheartedly welcome Pakistani nationals from Syria and extend all possible support to them in their safe return home.
Thereafter, the prime minister spoke to Pakistan’s Ambassadors in Syria and Lebanon and instructed them to extend all possible assistance and cooperation to the stranded Pakistanis in Syria and facilitate their safe return home.
