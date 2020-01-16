(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's unshakeable political, diplomatic and moral support, and solidarity with the Kashmiri people until the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

The prime minister stated this while chairing a high-level meeting that reviewed all aspects of the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Special Assistant to the PM Dr Moeed Yousaf, Inter Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hamid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, and other senior military and civilian officials.

The participants condemned India's inhuman lockdown of eight million Kashmiris for over 165 days, grave human rights violations of Kashmiris by over 900,000 Indian occupation forces, and the threat posed to peace and security by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground.

It was underlined that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-inspired BJP government's 'Hindutva' mindset, with its anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmiri obsession, was responsible for creating a perilous situation for regional peace and stability.

The participants welcomed the consideration of Jammu & Kashmir in the Security Council on January 15, 2020, and noted that it reflected the international community's recognition of the seriousness of the situation.

It was also decided to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 in a befitting manner.