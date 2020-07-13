(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says we salute Kashmiris for their continued struggle against the illegal and barbaric Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to continue to support the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination here on Monday.

In a series of tweets on Monday in connection with Kashmir Martyrs Day, he said Pakistan has always stood steadfast for the Kashmiri right to self-determination and that day is not far when they will be liberated from the clutches of Indian illegal occupation.

The Prime Minister said we salute Kashmiris for their continued struggle against the illegal and barbaric Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.

He said the martyrs of 13 July 1931 were the forefathers of today's Kashmiri resistance. Their descendants have, generation after generation, laid down their lives for freedom and today they continue to valiantly fight and defy a Hindutva Supremacist regime bent on demographic engineering to wipe out the Kashmiri people and their identity.

