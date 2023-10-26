Open Menu

PM Reaffirms Pakistan's Unwavering Support To Oppressed Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering support to the oppressed Kashmiris, called for an immediately reversal of the Indian government's unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019

The prime minister, in his message in connection with the ‘Kashmir Black Day’ being observed on Friday, also stressed that the Indian government should stop its egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and implement the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"Pakistan, as always, stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its Kashmiri brethren. It will continue to extend its full moral, diplomatic and political support to their just struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination," he remarked.

"Today marks the 76th anniversary of India’s occupation of the large parts of Jammu and Kashmir against the will of the Kashmiri people. On 27th October 1947, India landed its troops in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the first time. It continues to forcibly occupy this territory ever since."

He said in the last 76 years, India had tried different methods to perpetuate its illegal rule on Jammu and Kashmir. An intensified campaign to ‘Indianize’ Kashmir and transform Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land has been in full swing since August 5, 2019, he added.

"The Indian occupation forces have taken a number of steps to realize these nefarious designs, including gerrymandering of the electoral Constituencies, addition of non-Kashmiris to voter rolls, issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders, and introduction of new laws on ownership of land and property.

PM Kakar said the undemocratic and illegal measures were in direct contravention of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

"Today, the IIOJK remains one of the most militarized regions of the world," he said, adding the true representatives of the Kashmiri people had been arbitrarily detained for years, while media blackouts and censorship were being extensively imposed to conceal oppression and muzzle dissent.

"Thousands of innocent Kashmiri men, women and children have lost their lives at the hands of Indian brutality during the last three decades. India has, however, failed to subjugate the Kashmiri people."

He said the latest developments in the middle East had shown that the long-standing disputes should not be allowed to fester as pushing them under the rug did not guarantee durable peace.

The prime minister said three successive generations of Kashmiris had waited for the world, especially the United Nations, to deliver on its promise to hold an impartial plebiscite.

"The world can no longer eschew its responsibility. It owes it to the Kashmiris. The international community must take practical steps to hold India accountable for its excesses in IIOJK."

