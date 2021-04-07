UrduPoint.com
PM Reaffirms Resolve For Requisite Legal Process For Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:33 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Russia as a key foreign policy priority.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to expeditiously conclude the requisite legal process for the Pakistan Stream (North-South) Gas Pipeline project and commence the work as early as possible.

He was talking to Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who called on him in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Russia as a key foreign policy priority.

He expressed satisfaction at the steady growth in bilateral ties, including deepening cooperation in trade, energy, security and defence.

Enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, industrial modernization, railways and aviation was discussed.

It was agreed that the Inter-Governmental Commission, due to meet in Moscow later this year, would closely pursue specific proposals and projects in this context.

Views were exchanged on the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister congratulated Russia on its development of Sputnik-V vaccine and underscored Pakistan's procurement plans in this regard.

In the regional context, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of a negotiated political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan appreciates Russia's efforts in promoting the Afghan peace process including through the hosting of the recent meeting of Extended Troika in Moscow.

With reference to the situation in IIOJK, the Prime Minister shared Pakistan's perspective on issues of peace and security in South Asia, including the need for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Views were also exchanged on situation in West Asia, the Gulf, the middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

