PM Reaffirms Support To Palestine, Lebanon People; Calls For Donations To Relief Fund
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, reaffirming Pakistan's support to the suffering people of Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon, urged the countrymen to donate generously to the relief fund, established by the government.
The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the relief efforts for dispatching the relief assistance for Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon, appealed the people to supplement the government's efforts and particularly the affluent people to donate wholeheartedly for the fund.
He said the locals as well as overseas Pakistanis should send their donations to IBAN:PK11SBPD0000001111114292 or Raast ID: 01111114292 to assist the suffering people of Palestine and Lebanon.
He told the meeting that Pakistan would soon dispatch another 3,000 tents and 12,000 blankets besides eatables and medicines for the people of Palestine and Lebanon.
He sought a report from the Pakistan's ambassadors in the neighboring countries of Palestine and Lebanon - Egypt, Oman and Syria - on the required quantity of tents and blankets, also directing them to play their role to accelerate the supply of relief goods.
The prime minister condemned the impediments being created by Israel in the relief efforts and lauded the NGOs supplementing the Government of Pakistan's relief efforts.
He said the government would make no compromise on the quality of the relief items and asked the authorities concerned to dispatch the fireproof tents.
Expressing his concerns over the growing Israeli barbarism, he called for the international community's role to end the genocide of Palestinian people.
He said the major reason behind the world war in the 20th century was the indifference of the world powers to the conflicts.
In the briefing, it was told that since October 8, 2023, 12 cargos had been dispatched to Palestine through six chartered, three PAF special flights and another three through the sea route.
The consignments consisted of 3145 tents, 12625 blankets, eatables, milk powder and medicines. Besides, another 3,000 tents and 12,000 blankets were being sent through three flights soon.
The prime minister was informed that two batches of Palestinian medical students had reached in Lahore and Islamabad.
Prime Minister Shehbaz asked the relevant authorities to make arrangements for Palestinian students to study in other disciplines as well, other than the medicine.
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema and Attaullah Tarar, Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah, SAPM Tariq Fatemi, chairmen of Higher education Commission, and National Disaster Management Authority and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
