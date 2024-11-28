PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate ceasefire

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the unwavering support of the people and Government of Pakistan for the just cause of Palestine and the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the unwavering support of the people and Government of Pakistan for the just cause of Palestine and the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

"We will continue to stand by you in your just and rightful pursuit of peace, dignity, and right to self-determination," the prime minister said in his message in connection with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

This year marks a deeply disturbing moment in the history of Palestine in the wake of Israel's brutal aggression in Gaza and the West Bank since October 7, 2023. In one of the gravest human tragedies of our time, Israel has carried out the blatant slaughter of over 43,000 innocent men, women, and children in the occupied Palestine, the prime minister said.

He emphasized that the Palestinian people had been bravely enduring a campaign of unending genocidal violence with indiscriminate attacks, ethnic cleansing, and collective punishment that constitute a flagrant violation of human dignity, human rights, and international law. "In fact, Israel's violations of international humanitarian law has crippled the humanitarian response in Gaza, intensifying the suffering of its besieged population."

Pakistan calls upon the international community to act swiftly and decisively, to impose an immediate halt to Israel's atrocities, including the indiscriminate attacks on civilians, hospitals, schools, and critical infrastructure.

The repeated assaults on humanitarian aid convoys and essential services are unconscionable. The failure to hold Israel accountable for these grave war crimes and violations of human rights will perpetuate the impunity, with which Israel has unleashed its destruction in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

The prime minister added that Pakistan also called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and stresses the urgency of ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) must receive the full support of the international community, both in funding and protection, to meet the growing needs of Palestinian refugees. We strongly condemn any attempt, including recent legislative efforts in Israel, to undermine UNRWA's critical work.

"We will continue to resolutely support the Palestinian people's legitimate struggle for freedom and self-determination, as upheld by the recent advisory opinion of the ICJ. We remain committed to a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, which call for the establishment of an independent sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital," he added.