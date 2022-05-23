UrduPoint.com

PM Reappoints Dr Saeed Akhtar As PKLI Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 11:30 AM

PM reappoints Dr Saeed Akhtar as PKLI chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reappointed Dr Saeed Akhtar as Chairman of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) besides reviving the board.

The prime minister took the decision in line of the meeting of the PKLI Board of Governors, which he had presided over the previous day. Dr Saeed Akhtar has been recalled from the USA and re-appointed as chairman PKLI, the PM Office said.

Four years ago, Dr Saeed Akhtar proceeded back to the United States after court proceedings and other issues. Inspired by the vision of Shehbaz Sharif, Dr Saeed Akhtar had left behind everything in America and had came to Pakistan.

The PM Office said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally played a role in bringing back Dr Saeed Akhtar.

The PKLI is the first state-of-the-art and world-class institution of kidney and liver transplantation procedures. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the chief minister, had devised this plan to save liver and kidney patients from the high cost of treatment and travel difficulties abroad.

The previous government subjected the project to political vendetta, the PM Office said.

