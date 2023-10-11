Open Menu

PM Reassures Timely Completion Of CPEC Projects

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 09:39 PM

PM reassures timely completion of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that Pakistan and China were fully committed to ensuring the success of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the government would continue to work closely with the Chinese authorities to ensure timely implementation and completion of various projects envisaged under CPEC.

The prime minister was talking to Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Jiang Zaidong who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The caretaker prime minister said that Pakistan and China enjoyed a unique relationship as ‘All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partners, Iron Brothers’ and trusted friends.

He lauded the vision and leadership of President Xi Jinping, particularly the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Prime Minister Kakar also noted the centrality of CPEC in enhancing economic, trade and technological ties between the two countries and highlighted its role as the flagship project of BRI.

This was Ambassador Jiang’s first meeting with the caretaker prime minister since presenting his credentials as China’s Ambassador to Pakistan.

The prime minister congratulated Ambassador Jiang on assuming ambassadorial responsibilities in Islamabad and hoped that he would play a key role in further strengthening relations between the two countries.

