ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to renowned social activist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his death anniversary, terming him the 'pride of Pakistan'.

The prime minister in a statement said Edhi was a great man who spent all his life in rendering sincere services for humanity.

He said Edhi became the patron of orphans and the needy and sheltered them with love and care.

He recalled the selfless contribution of Edhi and his late wife Bilquis for their long journey of service for humanity.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant Edhi the elevated ranks in heavens.