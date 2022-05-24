PM received detailed report about firefighting operation in Baluchistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday received a detailed report about the ongoing fire-fighting operation to control the wildfire in Baluchistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday received a detailed report about the ongoing fire-fighting operation to control the wildfire in Baluchistan.

According to the report presented by the provincial government to PM, rescue measures to check the wildfire in Baluchistan's Sherani and Musakhel districts have been beefed up on the direction of the Prime Minister.

Special teams have been constituted by the provincial forest department and civil administration for rescue and relief operations, it said, adding, the staff of forest department has been directed to spend 75% of their duty hours in the field.

According to the report, a special task force has been notified for District Sherani, which was working round the clock. A camp office of Secretary Forest Department has also been established in District Sherani to oversee the rescue operation.

The equipment provided by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) including three ambulances, fire truck, van, satellite vehicle, fire balls and firefighting vehicles were taking part in the operation, it added.

The Federal government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were extending all out support to the provincial government, the report said.

According to the report, Pakistan Army has also established a base camp in the affected area for relief operation.

A firefighting aircraft, which took part in the operation in Baluchistan, will also take part in the rescue and relief operation to check the forest-fire in DI Khan, the report presented to the Prime Minister said.