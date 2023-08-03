Open Menu

PM Receives Junior Squash World Champion Hamza; Awards Rs10m Prize

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday received World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan and also awarded him a cheque of Rs1 million for his acknowledgment.

Hamza Khan appreciated the prime minister as well as the cooperation he received from the Pakistan Squash Federation.

The prime minister, who also interacted with Hamza's parents in the Pashtu language, congratulated Hamza Khan for winning the World Junior Squash Championship held recently in Australia.

Calling the youth like Hamza the pride and asset of the nation, the prime minister said Hamza made the whole nation including himself proud by winning such a title after decades.

Recalling his experience of playing squash and calling it the best game, the prime minister expressed the hope that Hamza would continue to work hard to win the senior world title.

He said that Hamza was a role model for Pakistan's youth and that he always strived for providing the sports facilities of international facilities to the youth.

The prime minister said recently, the government launched national sports initiatives for the promotion of sports activities in the country and the uplift of the players.

The establishment of the first sports university and providing technical and financial support to train the youth in the sports sector are also part of the very initiative, he added.

The meeting was also attended by Hamza's father Niazullah Khan, his mother, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ihsanullah Mazari, SAPM Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination Hanif Orakzai and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad.

