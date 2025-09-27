Open Menu

PM Receives Praise For Highlighting Kashmir, Palestine Issues In Effective Way At UNGA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM

PM receives praise for highlighting Kashmir, Palestine issues in effective way at UNGA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Political, diplomatic experts and civil society here Saturday praised the address of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for effectively highlighting the lingering issues of Kashmir and Palestine during his historic address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Professor Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman, International Relations Department at University of Peshawar, said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's address was inclusive in all respects, and lauded his bold stance on human rights violations at IIOJK and genocide of Palestinians at Gaza.

Besides, he said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also effectively highlighted Pakistan's sacrifices in war against terrorism.

He said that around 90,000 Pakistanis' lives were lost and $150 billion in economic losses during the war against terrorism.

Professor Dr Zahid Anwar of Political Science Department also hailed the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's address at UNGA and termed it foresighted.

He said India's unprovoked attacks in May last against Pakistan were effectively highlighted.

Niaz Ali Khan, former Chief Conservator, also praised PM's speech, especially highlighting the climate change vulnerabilities and its negative effects on Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

7 minutes ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

47 minutes ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

1 hour ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

2 hours ago
 Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

2 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinida ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York

2 hours ago
 Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Globa ..

Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo

2 hours ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

3 hours ago
 UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure p ..

UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure projects

3 hours ago
 CPEC phase-II launched as 14th JCC ends in Beijing ..

CPEC phase-II launched as 14th JCC ends in Beijing

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan