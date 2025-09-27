PM receives praise for highlighting Kashmir, Palestine issues in effective way at UNGA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Political, diplomatic experts and civil society here Saturday praised the address of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for effectively highlighting the lingering issues of Kashmir and Palestine during his historic address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Professor Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman, International Relations Department at University of Peshawar, said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's address was inclusive in all respects, and lauded his bold stance on human rights violations at IIOJK and genocide of Palestinians at Gaza.

Besides, he said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also effectively highlighted Pakistan's sacrifices in war against terrorism.

He said that around 90,000 Pakistanis' lives were lost and $150 billion in economic losses during the war against terrorism.

Professor Dr Zahid Anwar of Political Science Department also hailed the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's address at UNGA and termed it foresighted.

He said India's unprovoked attacks in May last against Pakistan were effectively highlighted.

Niaz Ali Khan, former Chief Conservator, also praised PM's speech, especially highlighting the climate change vulnerabilities and its negative effects on Pakistan.