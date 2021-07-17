UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Recollects His Wonderful Experience Of Visiting Samarkand

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 03:32 PM

PM recollects his wonderful experience of visiting Samarkand

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that he had a wonderful experience of visiting Samarkand, Uzbekistan, which was regarded as one of the greatest cities in the world during 15th century

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that he had a wonderful experience of visiting Samarkand, Uzbekistan, which was regarded as one of the greatest cities in the world during 15th century.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted, "It was a wonderful experience to finally visit Samarkand, the greatest city in the world at the beginning of the 15th century. Visited the tombs of Amir Taimur and Imam Bokhari in this historic city".

The prime minister also tagged a set of pictures along with his tweets.

The prime minister had paid a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan from July 15-16 to represent Pakistan at the Central and South Asia Conference held in Tashkent, where he also held sideline meetings with the Uzbek leadership and other dignitaries.

The prime minister concluded his stay in Uzbekistan by visiting the mausoleums of great Islamic personalities in the historic cities of Samarkand and Bukhara.

During his visit, the prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Century Prime Minister World Technology Information Minister Interior Minister Twitter Visit Rashid Bukhara Tashkent Uzbekistan Ali Haider July From Asia

Recent Stories

Vivo V21e Hands-on Experience: A Highly Capable Sm ..

9 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

4 minutes ago

Sanjrani, Buzdar visit Data Darbar

18 minutes ago

Three Killed in Fire in French City of Marseille - ..

18 minutes ago

Dasu incident: Sheikh Rashid says15 Chinese offici ..

29 minutes ago

Boeing Starliner Moved to Launch Site in Florida A ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.