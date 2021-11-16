UrduPoint.com

PM Reduced Sales Tax On Petroleum Products To Zero: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

PM reduced sales tax on petroleum products to zero: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has for the first time in Pakistan reduced the sales tax on petroleum products to zero instead of 17 per cent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has for the first time in Pakistan reduced the sales tax on petroleum products to zero instead of 17 per cent.

In a tweet Farrukh Habib said that petroleum prices rose 100 percent globally. He said the government lost hundreds of billions of rupees in tax revenue for public relief.

The PML-N used to collect higher taxes on petrol despite lower global prices, Farrukh Habib observed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Government Billion

Recent Stories

Commercial Stocks of Oil in OECD Fell by 51Mln Bar ..

Commercial Stocks of Oil in OECD Fell by 51Mln Barrels in September - IEA

7 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his ..

Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his remarks

8 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 36,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Respon ..

Russia Confirms 36,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

7 minutes ago
 Properties of PTDC being handed over provinces, GB ..

Properties of PTDC being handed over provinces, GB, AJK: Senate told

8 minutes ago
 OPEC Increases Oil Production by 240,000 BpD M-O-M ..

OPEC Increases Oil Production by 240,000 BpD M-O-M in October - IEA

9 minutes ago
 IEA Expects Oil Production Growth to Reach 480,000 ..

IEA Expects Oil Production Growth to Reach 480,000 BpD in 2021

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.