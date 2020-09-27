PM reflected Pakistanis' sentiments at UNGA: Ejaz Alam

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Sunday that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) truly reflected sentiments of people of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, he said that it was Imran Khan who vehemently presented the case of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at every international forum to expose the human rights violations by Indian armed forces in the disputed region.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan talked of the problems facing the world and their solution in a substantive and vigorous way.

Prime Minister underlined the need for alleviating poverty, climate change and containment of Islamophobia, he added.

The premier also talked of peaceful resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues for lasting peace in the world.

Ejaz Alam said that the premier also exposed India's state rowdy-ism in Kashmir.

The world is all praise for Imran Khan over his strategy against COVID-19 and revival of economy. He remarked that Imran Khan was leader not only of Pakistan but of the entire region.