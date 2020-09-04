PM refuses to accept Asim Bajwa’s resignation

(@fidahassanain)

The PM office says that Prime Minister Imran Khan is satisfied with the evidence and explanation provided by Asim Bajwa and directed him to continue as his special aide.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to accept resignation of Lieutenant General (Retd.) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

The Prime Minister directed Asim Bajwa to continue as his Special aide.

“PM is satisfied with the evidence and explanation provided by Asim Bajwa,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office said.

Lt Gen (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa, who was also serving as Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, had tendered his resignation from the position of Special Assistant to PM on Information on Thursday.

Asim Bajwa decided to step down after appeared on different TVs to explain his position regarding recent allegations leveled against him by journalist Ahmad Noorani.

Bajwa had said that he would continue as chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

“I’ll talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan about my resignation,” said Asim Bajwa pointing out that he did not want to get appointed as SAPM. “I have decided to step down just focus one point,”. He had said that CPEC would be his complete focus.

Bajwa had issued a detailed rebuttal on his Twitter handle, saying: "I strongly rebut the baseless allegations levelled against me and my family. Alhamdolillah another attempt to damage our reputation belied/exposed. I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity."

His rebuttal comes in response to allegations levelled by a journalist in its story regarding concealing assets.

He revealed that his wife made an investment of $19.492 in the companies of his brothers in the US, adding: “This investment was made by my wife through my savings spread over a period of eighteen years, all of which are fully accounted for”.

Bajwa said: “On the date of filing of the said declaration i.e. 22.06.2020 my wife was no longer an investor or shareholder in any business of my brothers or anyone else, abroad. My wife had disinvested all her interests as at 01.06.2020 in any entity abroad and such fact has been duly documented in the official records in the USA,”.

Talking about investment of his brothers, he rejected a claim made in the story that Bajco Global Management, LLC is the parent company of all Bajco related businesses.

He said that Bajco Global Management is not a parent company, adding that it does not have any ownership interest in any PAPA Jhon’s in the USA, DQ, UAE or any real estate.

Rejecting allegation of 99 companies, he said that there are 27 actives companies in the US and two in the UAE.

“In a span of eighteen years i.e. from 2002 till date my brothers purchase the franchise and assets releated thereto and real estate to the tune of $70 million, out of which around $60 million were through bank loans and financial facilities,” he said.

“Over a period of eighteen years the actual out of pocket cash investment into the said businesses by my brothers and wife has been about US$73,950”.

The cash contribution by his brothers are fully accounted for and relatable to their won sources and resources, he said, adding: “None of my brothers are my dependents”.

He further highlighted that apart from his brothers and wife, the businesses has at least 50 other investors.