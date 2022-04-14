PM regrets delay of four years in completion of Metro Bus project

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to constitute a committee for inquiry into the delay, pointing out that sixteen billion rupees had already been spent on the project and delay in its completion is lamentable.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has regretted delay of four years in completion of Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport Metro Bus project.

He made the remarks during a visit to the Metro Bus Service in Islamabad on Thursday morning where he was briefed by the CDA and NHA officials about the project.

The Prime Minister directed to constitute a committee for inquiry into the delay. He said that sixteen billion rupees had already been spent on the project and delay in its completion is lamentable.

Shehbaz Sharif said the metro bus service should have the facility for the passengers to carry luggage. He also directed to establish a metro bus station on the motorway.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed that the metro bus service is immediately being commenced from Saturday after taking fifteen buses from Punjab Metro Bus Authority.

He was further informed that buses for this project will reach by 5th of May.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of PML (N) Marryium Aurangzeb, in a statement, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to ply free metro bus service for commuters during the holy month of Ramadan ul Mubarak.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister has also directed to immediately prepare feasibility for Bhara Kahu and Rawat routes of metro bus service.

The spokesperson said the prime minister has directed to ensure quality travelling facilities for the residents of Islamabad and adjoining areas.