UrduPoint.com

PM Regrets Inconvenience Faced By Nation Due To Major Power Outage

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his regret over the inconvenience suffered by the general public as a major power outage hit the country on Monday.

"On behalf of my government, I would like to express my sincere regrets for the inconvenience our citizens suffered due to power outage yesterday," he posted on his Twitter handle.

A major power breakdown was reported in the country due to variation of frequency of the national grid, the Ministry of Energy said.

The prime minister, who formed a high-level inquiry committee on the matter, said responsibility of the power breakdown would be fixed.

"On my orders, an inquiry is underway to determine reasons of the power failure. Responsibility will be fixed," he said.

