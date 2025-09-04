Open Menu

PM Reiterates Commitment To Boost Cooperation With China In Diverse Areas

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PM reiterates commitment to boost cooperation with China in diverse areas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's vision of deepening bilateral cooperation with China in industries, agriculture, trade, ICT, mining and minerals.

He was talking to China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Li Lecheng who called on him here.

The prime minister regarded China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as central pillar of Pakistan's socio-economic development and expressed satisfaction at its steady progress in Phase-II.

Admiring the prime minister’s economic reform agenda, Minister Li emphasized that China regarded Pakistan as an ironclad brother and All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner.

He expressed China's firm resolve to elevate bilateral relations with Pakistan to new heights of cooperation and collaboration.

