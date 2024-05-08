Open Menu

PM Reiterates Commitment To Complete Trade, Connectivity Projects With Uzbekistan

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan was committed to working with Uzbekistan to speed up and complete all bilateral trade and connectivity projects.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, who is currently on a two-day visit to Pakistan, reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to provide access to Uzbekistan to Pakistani Ports, a PM Office press release said.

He also emphasized the importance of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project and Pakistan’s commitment to its early completion.

The two sides discussed enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the fields of trade and economy, security and defense, connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

The importance of peace and development in Afghanistan for regional connectivity was also discussed.

Congratulating the prime minister on his re-election, the Uzbek foreign minister also conveyed the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for Prime Minister Shehbaz to undertake an official visit to Uzbekistan at his earliest convenience.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and said that he was looking forward to meeting him.

