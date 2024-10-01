PM Reiterates Commitment To Enhance Life, Healthcare Quality Of Senior Citizens
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated the commitment to implement policies that eventually enhance senior citizens’ quality of life, ensuring access to healthcare, social services and active community participation.
The Prime Minister, in a message on International Day of Older People being observed today, pledged to create an inclusive society that valued and supported its elder population.
This year’s theme "Aging with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide," highlights our critical responsibility to safeguard the rights and well-beings of older individuals, he said.
“I extend my heartfelt greetings to our senior citizens and acknowledge their immense and invaluable contributions to our society.
Our senior citizens are the custodians of our history, the bearers of wisdom and the anchors of our families,” he added.
He said: Older people are the true guides for our younger generation, providing invaluable wisdom and experiences that can help create a more resilient, tolerant, and compassionate society."
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the incumbent government's vision was to empower elder members of the society, ensuring that every senior citizen felt valued, their voices were heard, and they continued to share their wisdom and insight. "Let us work together to build a tolerant society where every citizen is valued and our senior citizens receive the care and respect they deserve," he added.
