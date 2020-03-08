UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Reiterates Commitment To Ensure Women's Equal Rights

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 01:50 PM

PM reiterates commitment to ensure Women's equal rights

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the observance of International Women's Day was reiteration of the commitment to undertake every possible effort to ensure equal rights and opportunities to the women.

"In this effort we are guided by the teachings of our religion, the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the core values that distinguish our society," the prime minister Sunday said in a message on the observance of the International Women's Day. He further said that it was indeed encouraging to see that the Pakistani women were proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at the national and international level.

 "I firmly believe that inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development can only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment to our women. I reaffirm my pledge on this day to take all measures that would help our women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life," the PM office media wing quoted the prime minister as saying.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Lead Women Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister lauds UAE&#039;s experience in sc ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation implements final phase of relie ..

2 hours ago

German group SchÃ¼co signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.