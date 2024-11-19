PM reiterates govt’s commitment to children’s rights, well-being

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on World Children’s Day, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the rights, well-being, and development of our children, who were the architects of their future and the most valuable asset of the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on World Children’s Day, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the rights, well-being, and development of our children, who were the architects of their future and the most valuable asset of the nation.

He also urged parents, educators, civil society, and policymakers to work together to create a society where every child felt loved, valued, and safe. “On this World Children’s Day, let us renew our pledge to put children first in our national priorities, ensuring a future where they can thrive with dignity, equality, and hope,” prime minister said, in a message on World Children’s Day, being observed on November 20.

The prime minister said the day served as a reminder of their collective responsibility to protect and fulfill the rights of every child, without discrimination and ensure that every child, regardless of their circumstances, had access to quality education, healthcare, and a safe, nurturing environment. “It is our duty to provide them with facilities and opportunities they need to achieve their full potential and contribute positively to the society,” he stressed.

The prime minister said that the government of Pakistan had implemented several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of children like Daanish Schools which were being established to provide quality education to underprivileged children in remote and underserved areas.

These schools had transformed the lives of countless children, offering them a pathway to a brighter future, he added.

He said that they had declared education emergency by mobilizing resources to improve literacy rates, rebuild schools, and ensure quality education to the children.

“Special efforts are being made to enroll millions of out-of-school children through targeted campaigns, community outreach, and incentives for families to send their children to school. To address malnutrition and improve learning outcomes, the government has introduced nutrition programs in public schools, ensuring children receive healthy meals that support their physical and cognitive development,” PM Office in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

These initiatives, the prime minister said, reflected their commitment to address the challenges that hinder the growth and happiness of their young generation.