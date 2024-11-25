Open Menu

PM Reiterates Govt’s Commitment To End Violence Against Women

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 08:49 PM

PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence against women

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reaffirmed government’s commitment to a Pakistan where women lived with dignity and safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reaffirmed government's commitment to a Pakistan where women lived with dignity and safety.

“Violence against women is not only a grave human rights violation but also a profound obstacle to the progress and prosperity of our nation,” the prime minister said in a post on X handle on the observance of ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women’ on November 25.

To this end, he further said, the government stood committed towards strengthening the legal frameworks to combat gender-based violence, ensuring strict enforcement of existing laws including protection against harassment of women at workplace act, and creating accessible mechanisms for justice.

