PM reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to achievement of highest global standards on 'World Standards Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to support their relevant organizations achieving adherence to highest global standards and in accelerating Pakistan's journey toward sustainable economic development.

In a message on the World Standards Day being observed on October 14, the prime minister said that Pakistan joined the international community to commemorate the World Standards Day.

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), a National Standards Body, was actively engaging with the global community and making efforts to inspire their domestic manufacturers to adopt standardization and quality-focused practices, thereby fostering a culture of excellence throughout the country, he added.

The prime minister said the theme for this year as set by International Organization for Standardization (ISO), "Shared Vision for a Better World,” underscored the essential role of reliability and trust in driving the success of both the manufacturing and service sectors.

“Standards are indeed the foundation that makes everyday life functions seamless.

This theme invites us to reassess the competitiveness of our products in the international market,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

In line with the commitment to public safety, health and environment, the prime minister said that he was proud to highlight that the PSQCA had developed rigorous safety standards for automotive vehicles to protect the lives of our citizens.

“Noteworthy achievement is that it has set a limit of 2% on industrially produced Trans Fatty Acids (iTFA) in food products, a critical step towards reducing cardiovascular diseases in Pakistan. These efforts reflect our determination to prioritize the well-being of our people through comprehensive and effective standards,” he observed.

The growth of Pakistan's exports was directly linked with the compliance of our goods and services with the international standards, he said, adding this alignment helped to promote and build global consumer confidence in Pakistani products, broaden greater opportunities for their businesses worldwide and further stimulate economic growth in a sustainable manner. Conformity to such standards also bestowed a competitive advantage, enabling businesses to meet customer needs through optimized organizational and manufacturing processes, he opined.

“I am confident that this year's World Standards Day celebrations will contribute significantly to raising awareness of the importance of standardization. In an era marked by competitive challenges, such awareness is vital for the government, industry and business communities to ensure the satisfaction of consumers worldwide,” he further added.