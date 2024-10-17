PM Reiterates Pakistan's Commitment To Promote SCO's Development Priorities
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to work wholeheartedly for promotion of the organization’s development priorities for the benefit of all its member states and the wider region.
In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 23rd meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG), the prime minister stressed that Pakistan stood ready to work with SCO member states to make the organization more effective and stronger.
Recalling Secretary-General Ming's earlier visit to Pakistan in July 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed him in Islamabad and thanked him for the support extended by the SCO Secretariat to Pakistan in organization of the SCO CHG Meeting.
He also thanked Zhang Ming for his dedication and outstanding services as the outgoing Secretary-General of SCO and wished him every success in his future endeavours.
Zhang Ming warmly felicitated the prime minister on the successful organization of the SCO CHG Meeting and its positive outcome.
He appreciated Pakistan’s constructive contributions to SCO’s work and activities across all domains and expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s leadership role as SCO CHG Chair.
