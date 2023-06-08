UrduPoint.com

PM Reiterates Pakistan's Desire To Further Cement Bilateral Cooperation With Turkiye

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan was keen to further cement its bilateral cooperation with Turkiye in trade, investment, higher education, tourism, infrastructure development, and other sectors.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the government of Turkiye for the warm hospitality extended to him during his recent visit.

He said that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed historic brotherly ties which were based upon common faith and mutual respect.

The people in both countries held each other in high esteem.

He also extended his best wishes to the newly formed cabinet under the leadership of President Erdogan.

The prime minister, referring to his meetings with the Turkish investors and business personalities during his visit, said that it was the most suitable time for foreign investors to invest in Pakistan.

He also welcomed the deep interest shown by the Turkish companies in this regard. The prime minister also cited his invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan and said they were waiting for the 7th session of High- Level Strategic Cooperative Council in Pakistan.

