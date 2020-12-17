UrduPoint.com
PM Reiterates Pakistan’s Support For Afghan Peace Prcess

Thu 17th December 2020 | 01:37 PM

PM reiterates Pakistan’s support for Afghan peace prcess

In a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, he reiterated Pakistan's call on all the Afghan sides for taking measures for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.



The Prime Minister also discussed the progress in the on-going Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

He welcomed the recent progress in the Intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha.

Imran Khan underlined that Pakistan's outreach to all Afghan stakeholders is part of its facilitative efforts to ensure progress towards an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

The latest visit of Taliban Political Commission to Pakistan is also in this context.

The two leaders agreed to continue their engagement for supporting the peace process and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

