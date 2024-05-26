PM Reiterates Pakistan's Support For Chinese Stance On Taiwan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the Chinese stance on Taiwan, reiterating its commitment to the "One China" policy.
"As an iron-brother and a strategic partner of China, Pakistan has always extended its principled support to the Chinese position on Taiwan and will continue to do so," the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.
He said the so-called elections or transition of the self-proclaimed government in Taiwan did not change the objective facts on the Taiwan issue.
"Pakistan adheres to ‘One China’ policy, regards Taiwan as an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China and supports the Chinese government’s efforts for national reunification", the prime minister added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rwp district admin conducts 65,494 raids to check profiteering; arrests 48610 minutes ago
-
Skilled training to be given to students from AQ group channels10 minutes ago
-
Final interviews of EST teachers to start on Wednesday10 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of famous actor Talat Hussain20 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agricultural Uni to hold awareness building workshop on May 2720 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry changes ICT school timings20 minutes ago
-
Edu Ministry appoints Syed Junaid as spokesperson, Ammara as deputy spokesperson20 minutes ago
-
Veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away20 minutes ago
-
Legend actor Talat Hussain passes away20 minutes ago
-
Married woman electrocuted in Muzaffargarh20 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 324 kg drugs in nine operations20 minutes ago
-
AC for ensuring implementation of notified weight, rates on Naan, Chapati20 minutes ago