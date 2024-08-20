PM Reiterates Pakistan's Support For Palestinian People's Right To Self-determination
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination and strongly condemned Israel’s barbaric actions against innocent Palestinians in Gaza.
The prime minister, in a meeting with outgoing Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Jawad A.A. Rabei who called on him here, said Israel's barbarism since October 7, 2023, led to the heart-wrenching killing of over 40,000 innocent Palestinians, including women and children, and more than 90,000 injured.
He reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment and support for efforts to find a just and lasting resolution of the Palestine issue through a two-state solution with the creation of an independent state of Palestine with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds as its capital, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions.
Ambassador Jawad thanked the prime minister for his support for the Palestinian cause as well as for the hospitality extended to him during his five-year tenure.
He lauded Pakistan's historic and consistent stance on Palestine and its contribution to the international efforts for peace and stability in the region.
The ambassador thanked the Government of Pakistan for providing much-needed humanitarian assistance and offering scholarships to Palestinian medical students to complete their studies in Pakistan.
The prime minister wished the Palestinian ambassador success in his future endeavors.
