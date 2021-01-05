UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Reiterates Pakistan's Unequivocal Support To Kashmiri People In Their Right To Self-determination

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

PM reiterates Pakistan's unequivocal support to Kashmiri people in their right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reiterated that Pakistan stood unequivocally with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from the tyranny of one of the most ruthless, inhumane and illegal occupation in modern history.

On his twitter handle the prime minister posted his tweets in connection with the observance of Kashmiris Right to Self-determination Day on January 5.

"We call on the international community to take action against the well-documented human rights violations being committed with impunity by Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri men, women & children; & to ensure Kashmiris get their right to self determination," he posted in late night tweets.

The prime minister said on 5th January, 1949, the United Nations guaranteed the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through an impartial plebiscite.

"We observe this day as a reminder to the UN & its member states of their unfulfilled commitment to the Kashmiri people," he added.

Despite suffering 73 years of brutal Indian occupation, the prime minister said generation after generation of the Kashmiri people remained steadfast in the demand for their inalienable right to self- determination as guaranteed to them under the UN Charter and by the UNSC (United Nations Security Council).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Twitter Jammu January Women From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

56 minutes ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

56 minutes ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

58 minutes ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.