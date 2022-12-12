UrduPoint.com

PM Reiterates Pakistan's Unflinching Support To People Of IIOJK, Palestine

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2022 | 05:52 PM

PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to people of IIOJK, Palestine

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2022) OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha has reiterated OIC's full support for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He was talking to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday during his visit to Pakistan which is his first country visit since he assumed office in November last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif renewed Pakistan's unflinching support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

While highlighting the grim human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister appreciated OIC's principled position and consistent support for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Welcoming the Secretary General's historic visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Line of Control, the Prime Minister underscored that his visit would send a strong message of support from OIC to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right of self-determination.

Renewing Pakistan's support to the Palestinian people and Palestinian cause, Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that any solution of the Palestine issue must be based on pre-1967 border with Al-Quds Al- Sharif as its capital.

Recognizing OIC's stepped-up engagement with Afghanistan since the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers session in Islamabad last year, the Prime Minister encouraged the Secretary General to accelerate efforts for alleviating the humanitarian challenges faced by the Afghan people.

The Prime Minister underscored the need to counter rising anti-Muslim hatred and attempts to denigrate the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

He expressed concern over intensifying of Islamophobia campaign, particularly in the south Asian region, where anti-Muslim and anti-Islam agenda is being pursued as an instrument of state policy.

The OIC Secretary General assured the Prime Minister of OIC's full support and cooperation during Pakistan's remaining term as the Chair of the OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers.

More Stories From Pakistan

