Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar also calls for a durable solution to the debt problems being faced by 59 countries in debt distress.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Kakar has reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to achieving sustainable development goals.

Addressing the SDG Summit Leader's Dialogue on the sidelines of UNGA in New York, he also called for a durable solution to the debt problems being faced by 59 countries in debt distress.

The Prime Minister said proper implementation of the development agenda is only possible with global and regional cooperation.

The Prime Minister said in this regard we welcome the endorsement of the Secretary General that could help generate over 500 billion Dollars for the countries facing liquidity challenges.