Open Menu

PM Reiterates Pakistan's Unwavering Commitment To Achieving SDGs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2023 | 10:58 AM

PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to achieving SDGs

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar also calls for a durable solution to the debt problems being faced by 59 countries in debt distress.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Kakar has reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to achieving sustainable development goals.

Addressing the SDG Summit Leader's Dialogue on the sidelines of UNGA in New York, he also called for a durable solution to the debt problems being faced by 59 countries in debt distress.

The Prime Minister said proper implementation of the development agenda is only possible with global and regional cooperation.

The Prime Minister said in this regard we welcome the endorsement of the Secretary General that could help generate over 500 billion Dollars for the countries facing liquidity challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister New York Sudanese Pound Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New Yor ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New York

15 minutes ago
 American University of Sharjah, University of Edin ..

American University of Sharjah, University of Edinburgh offer students graduate ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

10 hours ago
 TIKA conducts weeklong "Search and Rescue Training ..

TIKA conducts weeklong "Search and Rescue Training" in Pakistan

11 hours ago
Argentina's ESMA torture center: hell becomes heri ..

Argentina's ESMA torture center: hell becomes heritage

11 hours ago
 Libya flood feeds unrest but political system unch ..

Libya flood feeds unrest but political system unchallenged: analysts

11 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Greece, offers condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Greece, offers condolences over rescue team victim ..

12 hours ago
 Russian strikes in Ukraine kill nine

Russian strikes in Ukraine kill nine

11 hours ago
 At UN, Turkiye's Erdogan calls for Kashmir resolut ..

At UN, Turkiye's Erdogan calls for Kashmir resolution through dialogue

11 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaaba receives credentials copy of new Qa ..

Noura Al Kaaba receives credentials copy of new Qatari Ambassador

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan