Open Menu

PM Reiterates Resolve For Polio-free Pakistan; Lauds Downward Trend In Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 01:30 PM

PM reiterates resolve for polio-free Pakistan; lauds downward trend in cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterating his government's resolve to purge the country of polio virus, said that the downward trend in February this year evidenced the effectiveness of the polio vaccination drives in the country.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting regarding the anti-polio vaccination drive, appreciated the administration of all provinces for their efforts to timely identify polio cases resulting into the gradual downward trend, according to a PM Office press release.

He said that the cooperation between the federation and provinces was inevitable to completely eradicate the polio virus.

Appreciating the cooperation by the security forces during the polio campaigns, he directed the digitization of polio data and strict monitoring.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the anti-polio campaign was going on with full momentum in all provinces.

It was told that in polio vaccination drive of February this year, 42.5 million children were administered polio drops and nearly 90% of the child population in polio-affected districts were vaccinated.

The authorities informed that six polio cases have been reported so far this year.

Since the launch of the February's anti-polio campaign, a significant reduction in polio cases has been observed, particularly in polio-affected districts such as Balochistan, Sindh, and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was told that three polio campaigns during the first six months was part of the plan, of which the first one had been conducted in February, while the other two are scheduled for April and May.

All aspects of the polio campaign are being continuously monitored through an IT dashboard.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State Dr. Mukhtar Bharath, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, and senior officials from relevant departments.

Recent Stories

Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green suk ..

Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry

6 minutes ago
 ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

21 minutes ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..

51 minutes ago
 China prioritises high-level scientific, technolog ..

China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance

51 minutes ago
 CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

1 hour ago
Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patie ..

UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza ea ..

Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..

12 hours ago
 Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during R ..

Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan