PM Reiterates Resolve For Transparent, Impartial Voting Process

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:30 PM

PM reiterates resolve for transparent, impartial voting process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said introduction of electronic voting machine was critical for ensuring a transparent, safe and impartial voting process in the country.

He said on the basis of past experiences, the introduction of such device was imperative for the national and democratic interests of the country and reiterated government's resolve in that regard.

The prime minister was given a briefing on the functioning of electronic voting machine. The detailed briefing was given by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain over the electronic voting machine, a joint product of COMSATS and National Institute of Electronics (NIE), its working and key features, Prime Minister Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said unfortunately, in the past, different questions had been raised on holding of elections which not only stymied the electoral and democratic process, but also hurt the public confidence.

The democratic and election process, he stressed, no longer could afford such process over which apprehensions were raised, shaking public trust.

The prime minister directed that efforts should be expedited for equipping the electronic machine with latest security features by keeping in view experiences of the developed countries.

The prime minister was apprised that with the help of relevant machine, the whole voting process would be made transparent and impartial besides, the election results would be obtained quickly and fully secured.

Complete resolution of all voting issues which were raised in the past had been ensured through this electronic gadget, it was further added.

On the occasion, the prime minister was also presented with practical demonstration of the voting process through the electronic voting machine.

It was further apprised that the machine which was a joint venture of ministry of science and technology, COMSATS and NIE had also been tested on limited basis which produced very encouraging results.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the functioning of the machine and appreciated efforts made by the ministry of science and COMSATS.

